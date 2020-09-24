Mandatory evacuation orders were downgraded Thursday to evacuation warnings for some areas in the portion of Yuba County affected by the North Complex Fire.
After consulting with Cal Fire, Yuba County Sheriff’s Department personnel said evacuation orders were reduced to warnings for Challenge, Woodleaf, Clipper Mills and Strawberry Valley.
“For residents choosing to return home, please continue to be vigilant in monitoring fire activity nearby and continue to be prepared to evacuate again if necessary,” Yuba County Sheriff’s Department officials said in a statement.
The area around Forbestown, including New York Flat Road and Challenge Cut Off Road north of La Porte Road, remains under a mandatory evacuation order at this time.
As of Thursday the following road closures were still in place as well: New York Flat Road north of La Porte Road; Challenge Cut Off Road north of La Porte Road; Forbestown Road north of Abernathy Road; and Woodleaf Tunnel Road north of La Porte Road.
Fire Conditions
Cal Fire officials reported on Thursday that burning operations northwest along Old Forbestown Road to Squaw Flat Road and down to the Ponderosa Reservoir were successful.
The fire did not cross any fire lines, according to Cal Fire, and the burning operation was successful in removing fuel from in front of the fire to the north and south of the Ponderosa Reservoir, mitigating any further spread.
“Firefighters continued to reinforce the primary, alternate and contingency fire lines throughout the night,” Cal Fire said in an incident report released on Thursday. “Firefighters will also be aggressively mopping up hotspots within the fire perimeter to prevent any chance of spot fires crossing the fire line in the next few days.”
A large smoke plume could be seen in the area of Forbestown on Wednesday afternoon. Yuba County Sheriff’s Department officials said that smoke was a result of the strategic back burning efforts that Cal Fire began on Tuesday and continued on Wednesday.
According to Yuba County Sheriff’s Department personnel, Cal Fire conducted large burning operations on approximately 1,500 acres of land in front of the fire above Forbestown and one small spot fire was handled without incident.
“Overall, our communities remain spared from the active fire, but will continue in evacuation status for the time being,” according to Yuba County officials. “The fire lines up the hill from Forbestown and Challenge, toward Clipper Mills and Strawberry Valley remain stable but not fully contained. Stronger winds are anticipated to begin picking up Friday.”
On Thursday, Cal Fire reported that the west zone of the complex – which is the portion of the blaze threatening the Yuba County border – had burned 84,500 acres and was 69 percent contained.
The entire North Complex Fire had burned 304,492 acres of Butte and Plumas counties as of Thursday morning and was 78 percent contained. To date, 15 fatalities have been reported in the complex in addition to two first responder injuries. A total of 10,000 structures have been threatened, 2,139 structures have been destroyed and 109 structures have been damaged.
Resources
Pacific Gas and Electric Company is launching a portable battery program to further enhance safety when the power goes out for customers that depend on life saving medical equipment.
According to a release issued by PG&E, the utility’s portable battery program provides no-cost backup portable batteries for eligible income-qualified customers who live in high fire-threat districts and are enrolled in the medical baseline program. Customers must also be reliant on medical equipment that operates on electricity to sustain life to be eligible.
Working in coordination with community-based organizations, PG&E has identified approximately 10,500 customers who could qualify for this program, it was stated in the release, and outreach will be conducted via a survey to assess the needs of these individuals.
Data collected from the survey will be used to determine which customers are eligible. Batteries will then be delivered to qualifying individuals along with assistance and education about how to safely operate and maintain the equipment.
Notice for boaters
Officials from the Yuba County Water Agency advised local boaters that aircraft and helicopters may be dipping toward the water at New Bullards Bar Reservoir for the duration of fire season. This weekend, the area north of French Point is being used by aircraft to aid in fire suppression efforts for the North Complex Fire.
Weather
Today will be a quiet day with light winds and inversion return, so more smoke may be experienced from area fires, according to the National Weather Service.
Hannah Chandler-Cooley, meteorologist for the National Weather Service Sacramento office, said a weather system will be moving into the Yuba-Sutter area on Saturday, with the potential to bring gusty winds to the Yuba County foothills where the west zone of the North Complex Fire is burning.
According to Chandler-Cooley the winds are forecast to be strongest overnight on Saturday and into Sunday morning, reaching speeds of up to 30 miles per hour.
“These winds will not be as strong as in other areas so our main concern over the weekend is that humidity levels will be pretty low during the day, staying in the teens, and overnight levels will be low as well,” said Chandler-Cooley.
Chandler-Cooley said temperatures will be pretty pleasant today, with a daytime high expected to be in the low to mid-80s, before warming up quite a bit this weekend.
Temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 90s Saturday and Sunday before heating up again to the mid- and upper-90s through Wednesday.
Chandler-Cooley reminds residents that the hot temperatures further dry out the already dry vegetation in the region, especially the foothills, and said fire safety practices should be maintained at all times.
Because of the dry and windy forecast, a fire weather watch will be in effect Saturday through early Monday morning for the northeast portion of Yuba County.