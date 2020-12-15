Some of Yuba-Sutter’s coronavirus-related deaths in recent days involved people associated with skilled-nursing and assisted-living facilities. There was no indication of which facilities were affected.
That said, Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said that not all deaths are amongst the elderly and asked all citizens to take precautions.
“Please note again, that not all the deaths are just in the elderly,” Luu said. “(Monday) we had a death of an individual who was in their late 30s.”
The death toll continues to rise, with another two deaths reported Tuesday.
Luu is continuing to urge people to remain vigilant and not let their guard down as the COVID-19 pandemic plagues the community.
Luu said any gathering – no matter the size – can lead to COVID-19 transmission, leading to someone becoming infected, having severe symptoms and potentially dying from the virus.
She said there is no way of knowing if a party, dinner or an indoor sports game would lead to an outbreak or deaths. And there’s no way of knowing if someone at that event – or someone attendees infect – will suffer mild symptoms or require hospitalization.
“This virus is new and we’re still learning about it but what we do know is that it is highly contagious, can cause severe symptoms, and even if you are fortunate to have mild symptoms, the symptoms can linger for weeks or months in some individuals,” Luu said.
“There is light at the end of this long tunnel with the roll out of the vaccine in phases, but we cannot let up our guard just yet. Please continue to be vigilant especially with the upcoming Christmas holiday.”
The number of COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by 139 on Tuesday – bringing the area’s total to 8,175 cases.
A Sutter County resident in their 90s and another individual died Tuesday due to COVID-19 – bringing the total number of local deaths to 52.
As of Tuesday evening, 65 people were hospitalized while 229 residents recovered from the virus.