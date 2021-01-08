Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said there have been some in the healthcare industry in Yuba-Sutter who have refused the COVID-19 vaccine. She said that’s not unique to the region as there have been reports of similar reactions in the healthcare industry across the state.
“We have been fortunate to see many of our key health leaders stepping forward and eagerly getting vaccinated,” Luu said.
She said the local pace at which COVID-19 is put in check by the vaccine, depends on the number of individuals willing to get the vaccination.
“As long as this virus is allowed to survive and move from person to person in our community, we will continue to see a corresponding number of people still getting unnecessarily ill and dying,” Luu said. “Experts do not know what percentage of people would need to get vaccinated to achieve herd immunity to COVID-19 at this time. There is discussion of at least 70 percent or more.”
When it comes to the area’s virus metrics, Luu isn’t seeing any positive signs in the latest numbers.
“The case counts and test positivity continue to be extremely high,” Luu said. “Our hospital continues to be severely impacted.”
Yuba and Sutter no longer rank as having the highest positivity in the state. This week, the state metric listed Sutter County’s positivity rate as 20.1 percent and Yuba County’s as 18.6 percent.
“We have no real cause to celebrate because we are still seeing about one out of every five COVID-19 tests coming back positive,” Luu said.
A total 11,304 Yuba-Sutter residents have tested positive for COVID-19, as of Thursday (updated stats were not available Friday evening). Ninety-four locals have died due to the virus.
For more information, visit bepreparedyuba.org and bepreparedsutter.org.