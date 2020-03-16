Many school districts are announcing closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some others announced in the past few days that they'd remain open. The situation is changing and readers should check back or check school websites for the most current information.
(If you are an employee or patron of a local school district and know that your school's situation has changed from what's reported here, please let us know by posting or emailing ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.)
-- Brittan Elementary School District announced today they will be closed beginning Tuesday, March 17, through April 20.
-- Browns Elementary School District announced they will close beginning tomorrow through Monday, April 13.
-- Colusa Unified School District announced Friday they will remain open as there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19. All student related activities and sporting events will continue.
-- East Nicolaus High School District announced on Saturday they will remain open.
-- Franklin Elementary School District announced today they will be closed beginning Tuesday, March 17, through April 20.
-- Live Oak Unified School District schools will close tomorrow through April 13.
-- Marysville Joint Unified School District announced over the weekend they will remain open until further notice, but today will be a non-student attendance teacher work day. They reported that this will allow the district to prepare for a possible school closure in the future.
-- Meridian Elementary School District announced they will remain open, continue to monitor the situation and provide updates if anything changes.
-- Nuestro Elementary School District announced they will be closed beginning tomorrow through at least April 20.
-- Pleasant Grove Joint Union School District will remain open this week until further notice. They will hold minimum days beginning tomorrow through Friday.
-- Plumas Lake Elementary School District announced over the weekend they will close today and remain closed through Monday, April 13.
-- Sutter Union High School District announced they will be closing tomorrow through at least April 20.
-- Twin Rivers Charter School announced they will remain open, but they will continue to monitor the situation and inform their community if anything changes.
-- Wheatland School District announced over the weekend they will be closing schools to students starting today through Monday, April 13. School will reopen to students Tuesday, April 13.
-- Wheatland Union High School District announced over the weekend they will be closing all schools, cancel classes and any student-related activities, including athletics, from today to Friday, March 20. On Sunday, March 22, the district will consult with public health and determine if the closure will be extended.
-- Yuba City Unified School District announced they will close schools tomorrow through Monday, April 13.