In response to many senior citizens and at-risk consumers having difficulty finding necessities while shopping during the new coronavirus pandemic, many retailers have reserved special shopping hours to accommodate those who may need the most assistance.
Here’s a list of stores that are making special accommodations and let the newsroom know about them:
– New Earth Market, 1475 Tharp Road, Yuba City, will reserve a shopping hour from 8-9 a.m., Monday through Friday for seniors (65 and older) and anyone identified by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention as vulnerable. For more information, call 674-5231.
– Save Mart, 828 J St., Marysville, will offer senior shopping hours from 6-9 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, call 743-4632.
– Winco Foods, 1350 Franklin Road, Yuba City, will offer temporary shopping hours for seniors (60 and older), vulnerable populations and Winco employees from 6-7:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Social distancing is encouraged. For more information, call 671-1137.
– Foodmaxx in Marysville and Yuba City will reserve shopping hours for seniors from 6-9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, call your nearest Foodmaxx.
– Dollar General stores will reserve their first hour of business for senior shoppers. There are local Dollar General store locations in Marysville, Wheatland and Sutter. For details, contact your nearest Dollar General store.
– Walmart locations will host a senior shopping hour every Tuesday for customers 60 years old and older. It will be one hour before the store opens. Pharmacies and vision centers will also be open during that time. For more information, contact your nearest Walmart store.
– Sam’s Club, 900 N Walton Ave., Yuba City, will offer senior shopping hours from 7-9 a.m. every Thursday. For more information, call 751-1244.
– Target, 1153 Butte House Road, Yuba City, will reserve the first hour of business to support vulnerable shoppers such as the elderly, pregnant women and those with underlying health conditions. For more information, call 671-6881.
– Walgreens will reserve the first business hour of every Tuesday for shoppers ages 60 and older. For more information, call your nearest Walgreens.
– Raley’s and Bel-Air will offer additional time-slots for online pick up and delivery orders for seniors (65 and older). They are also offering curbside pick-up for pharmacy items for seniors. For details, call your nearest Raley’s and Bel-Air.
(If your establishment is reserving shopping hours for senior citizens and vulnerable members of the community, please email adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.)