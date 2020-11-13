On Friday, California issued travel advisories urging visitors entering the state or returning home from travel outside the state to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving, according to the governor’s office. Oregon and Washington issued similar advisories.
It was the latest call for caution as pandemic numbers continue to rise.
Locally, health and county officials advise common sense as the holiday season approaches.
“While we encourage residents to stick with less risky activities, like a virtual celebration, we know many will likely still attend gatherings as they did in prior years,” Yuba County spokesperson Rachel Rosenbaum said. “We would recommend that you stay really diligent with practicing the tenets in the next two weeks leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday, that way you and your family feel safer getting together.”
Rosenbaum said staying local is less risky than traveling.
Both Yuba and Sutter counties will be moving into the most restrictive purple tier next week after an increase in new cases. Currently, Sutter County has 8.8 new cases per 100,000 daily, a test positivity of 5.3 percent and a seven-day case count of 65. In Yuba County there are now 11.2 new cases per 100,000 daily, a test positivity of 5.4 percent and a seven-day case count of 62.
To be eligible to get back into the less-restrictive red tier each county must be within 4-7 daily new cases per 100,000, have test positivity at 5-8 percent and a seven-day case count of 49.
According to Rosenbaum, schools that have already opened will not have to close again.
“School districts will need to closely follow California Department of Public Health guidance in terms of ramping up testing and contact tracing of staff,” Rosenbaum said.
She said testing in Yuba-Sutter had been steadily decreasing until last week.
“As the case count rises, so does the interest in getting tested,” Rosenbaum said.
Rosenbaum’s biggest concern as the holidays approach is COVID-19 fatigue and complacency. While everyone is ready to go back to normal the once-in-a-century circumstances mean that changes in behavior must be taken until an effective vaccine is widely available to create herd immunity.
“This is one holiday season where things should be different,” Rosenbaum said. “Just think about all the celebrations that can take place safely next year once the vaccine is available.”
Cases increased by 72 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 3,734. As of late Friday, seven people were hospitalized and 23 recovered. There are 317 active cases. To date, 22 people have died from the virus in Yuba-Sutter. For more information, visit bepreparedyuba.org or bepreparedsutter.org.