Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Tuesday that California will move away from its tier system on June 15 and fully reopen the state’s economy.
The move, which is contingent on sufficient vaccine supply and low hospitalization rates, would allow many more businesses to reopen to the public. Newsom did stress that the switch would not eliminate the need to follow guidance such as wearing a mask in public.
Both Yuba and Sutter counties remain in the state’s red tier for the time being following Tuesday’s latest designations. Yuba County Public Health Director Dr. Homer Rice said Yuba County is maintaining a case rate of 8.8 new daily cases per 100,000 people, while Sutter County is maintaining 8.9 new daily cases per 100,000 people – in order to move into the state’s next less restrictive tier, either county would need a case rate below 5.9.
“Our numbers appear to fluctuate,” Rice said. “While some days our numbers are qualifying for the orange tier, we also have several days with case counts that could move us back to the most restrictive purple tier. We’ve seen this back-and-forth for the last year, so we all know how easily the numbers can change, with just one or two outbreaks.”
Yuba County Public Health is planning to host a Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic for Yuba County residents on Thursday from noon to 5:30 p.m. at the FoodMaxx parking lot on Lindhurst Avenue. County residents 18 years and older can sign up for that clinic and other county-sponsored clinics at yuba.org/vaccines.
Sutter County residents 18 years and older can sign up for upcoming vaccination clinics at suttercounty.org/vaccine.
Rice said county-sponsored clinics have been running very smoothly, especially since seeing an increase in vaccine supply.
“We are very grateful for our CalMAT and National Guard teams assistance with our mass vaccination clinics. Without the help of these professionals we would be unable to hold clinics where we can vaccinate 1,200 to 1,400 people,” Rice said. “The only real challenge is ensuring individuals return to receive their second dose. Remember, the vaccine is most effective against COVID-19 – and you aren’t considered fully vaccinated until – two weeks after you’ve received your second dose.”
The number of COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by nine on Tuesday.
There are currently 106 open cases in the area.
Nine people were hospitalized as of Tuesday evening, while 18 virus cases closed.
To date, 142 local deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.