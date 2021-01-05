The Greater Sacramento region, which includes the Yuba-Sutter area, remains under the state’s stay-at-home order due to a lack of ICU availability and will likely remain that way for several weeks, said Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu.
The region is currently at 12.1 percent ICU capacity, Luu said. Counties are placed under the state’s regional stay-at-home order when a particular region falls below 15 percent ICU bed availability. The order also imposes a curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. for nonessential activities, prohibits gatherings among members of other households, limits capacity for grocery stores and other indoor retail stores, and prohibits in-person dining.
“First, we have to get out of the regional stay-at-home order, which imposes the greatest restrictions. It is dependent on ICU capacity, but if we all do our parts to flatten the curve – slow the transmission – we can ease the burden on our area’s only hospital and get back to the tier system,” Luu said.
The area would revert back to the state’s tiered system once it is removed from the regional stay home order. In that system, there’s still a long way to go before the Yuba-Sutter area would be able to move into a less restrictive tier.
“To get out of the purple into red, we would need to see between 4 and 7 new cases/100,000 daily for each county, and a test positivity rate between 5 percent and 8 percent,” Luu said. “We are currently at 49.4 new cases per day/100,000 in Yuba, and 55.3 new cases per day/100,000 for Sutter, with a test positivity of 18.6 percent in Yuba and 20.1 percent in Sutter.”
The number of COVID-19 cases increased by 216 on Tuesday, bringing the area’s total to 11,018 cases.
Eighty-five residents were hospitalized as of Tuesday evening, while 115 people recovered from the virus. Eighty-five local residents have died to date due to COVID-19.
Ten deaths were reported on the dashboard on Tuesday – eight in Sutter County and two in Yuba County.
“The reason for the high number on the Sutter County side today is that we just got faxed six deaths that were not previously reported,” Yuba County public information officer Rachel Rosenbaum said. “Six of those eight Sutter County individuals died in the past couple of weeks. For the sake of ensuring consistent reporting, we count each death on the date that the case is reported to us in the County.”