Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said a shipment of Moderna’s vaccines to Yuba-Sutter is dependent on winter weather across parts of the U.S. She said it’s unclear when Moderna will resume it’s shipment.
When vaccines are delivered to Yuba-Sutter Moderna will honor shipments delayed since Feb. 16, according to Luu. Today’s county-sponsored vaccine clinic will still take place, thanks to local health organizations pulling together enough doses to vaccinate about 70 percent of those who registered on Wednesday.
“We plan to administer all 850 doses this Saturday (today), and have a waitlist already generated to account for any no-shows or cancellations,” Luu said. “For the remaining 330 or so individuals whom we could not accommodate for this Saturday (today) have been notified and offered the ability to register for next Saturday’s clinic instead.”
Luu said she is hopeful that Moderna will begin shipping doses again soon. Luu is also hopeful that the bi-county area’s metrics will continue to trend in the right direction. She said daily case count, test positivity and hospitalizations continue to trend down. However, one person died this week from the coronavirus.
“My biggest concern is the same it has been during this whole pandemic: that we will become lax on the key tenets of masking, social distancing, and avoiding gatherings,” Luu said. “We need to maintain vigilance in the midst of multiple virus variants that are more transmissible and more deadly.”
She asked for continued patience and understanding from the community as the vaccine rollout continues slowly due to limited vaccine supply.
“Our public health team has worked hard to put on efficient vaccine clinics – which have garnered positive feedback – and our main priority is getting out our doses to the public as soon as possible,” Luu said.
Cases increased by 41 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 14,447. As of late Friday, 40 people remained hospitalized and 32 recovered from the virus. There are currently 399 active cases in Yuba-Sutter. To date, 130 people have died from the virus.
For more information visit, bepreparedyuba.org or bepreparedsutter.org.