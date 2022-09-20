The Yuba City Police Department said some streets in Yuba City will be closed on Friday for the Yuba City High School homecoming parade.
Closures are set to occur from 3:30-5 p.m. Friday for the event, the department said. The event is open to the public and various floats and sports teams are expected to participate in the parade.
According to the Yuba City Police Department, the parade route and affected closures will include the following streets:
– Staging begins in the dirt lot of the south/east corner of Franklin Avenue and Plumas Street
– Parade to proceed north on Plumas Street to Church Street
– Parade will conclude and disperse at Plumas Street and Church Street