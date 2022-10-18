In response to the recent discovery of a video depicting River Valley High School varsity football players participating in a mock slave auction, the Greater Sacramento National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) gave students involved in the incident an opportunity to address their actions.
During a press conference held on Monday at the NAACP Sacramento office, three students featured in the video apologized for their actions and announced that they were pressured into participating by other teammates.
In September, Yuba City Unified School District administration was made aware of a public recording by members of the River Valley varsity football team acting out “a reprehensible act of a slave auction,” according to Superintendent Doreen Osumi.
The school’s varsity football season was canceled for the remainder of the year as a result of the video, the Appeal previously reported. The students also each received a three-day suspension from school.
The video, which was posted to TikTok, featured Black students lined up in their underwear as several other players shouted dollar amounts at them.
Adrian, one of the students seen in the footage, said that he did not want to be a part of the video and only participated to “get it over with” and move on to football practice.
“When the video was made, I was not feeling good about it and I just froze. I just wanted to get it over with so I can go to practice,” Adrian said. “... I did not want to do it, but looking back, I wish I (would) have done more to stop (it).”
Adrian’s brother, Marcos, was part of the group yelling dollar amounts toward their Black teammates.
“Part of me knew it was wrong, and I didn’t have the courage to stop myself or my teammates, and I wish I would have. I hope I would have the courage to stop something like this if I saw it happening in the future,” Marcos said.
Alex, one of the students featured in their underwear in the lineup, said that his other teammates had forced him into participating by preventing him from leaving the locker room.
“Although I am easily seen in the video, I was far from wanting to participate in it. Before the incident, I was getting ready for football practice, so I was already in my underwear. They needed another person in the video, and being the only Black kid left, they all turned to me. I had made it clear that I didn’t want to do it and tried to leave, but wasn’t able to,” Alex said.
NAACP Political Action Chair LaMills Garrett said that this incident speaks to a pattern of systemic racism in schools throughout the greater Sacramento region. He made reference to similar racist incidents such as students in Folsom texting one another about how much they would be willing to pay for their Black classmates in an auction.
“Systems of racism would have it so that now we’re dealing with kids at River Valley being compelled and intimidating Black students into participating in a ritual that degrades them and mocks the horrors of slave auctions that so many of our ancestors faced,” Garrett said.
In a statement, Osumi said that the district took immediate action to investigate the incident and impose consequences to the players involved.
“It is our moral obligation to provide the education and supports that will help all students understand the power and importance of distinguishing between intention and impact. Without question, the impact from that unacceptable incident was racially hateful and hurtful,” she said.
“Moving forward, the district will collaborate with the Greater Sacramento NAACP to implement more measures to educate students and staff to address racism and bias within schools.
“I am optimistic that we can work in collaboration to advance the education and conversations that will help our students, staff and our entire school community grow more aware, so that together we can see and stop discrimination in all forms.”