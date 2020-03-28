Dining In:
Local restaurants are adapting to the coronavirus reality
Local restaurants are now offering curbside and delivery options for food orders during the shelter-in-place directives.
Silver Dollar Saloon is one of them.
Joe Ferrie, owner of Silver Dollar Saloon, said they’re taking precautions and workers are wearing masks and gloves.
He said people can pay with credit cards over the phone if they want to limit their exposure – people can still pay with their card or cash at the restaurant.
State of Things:
Area leaders are asked to share their perspectives
Today: Sutter County Supervisor Ron Sullenger.
Sutter County Supervisor for District 1 Ron Sullenger said he is concerned about small businesses and how they will be affected during the coronavirus pandemic. He said he hopes that the federal relief bill will be able to have an impact in the county.
“I’m very anxious to see how we can get our local economy again that protects the small businesses,” Sullenger said. “I really am hoping that people are able to determine how to apply for the relief effort.”
He said he’s also curious to determine what medication is available to healthcare providers locally, noting the potential benefits of hydroxychloroquine treatments.
“I would like to see us be able to have confidence that we at least have that treatment that is available,” Sullenger said.
He said he’s concerned with the hoarding of supplies which has been documented at local stores, and said he hopes people continue to comply with the shelter-in-place directive.
What do you think?
Locals tell us what they think of hunkering down
– Lynette Gonzales: Mortgage, PGE, Cellphone, Insurance, Car payments...they should all be waived until this is cleared or we can go back to work.
– Nancy Faye Moss: All I know is as a full-time substitute who isn’t getting paid, and probably won’t return to work until late August, early September this is financially very scary.
– Lisa Gilreath: What people don’t realize is they will still have to pay it back. It’s not free.
– Sharon Witz Schultz: Stay in the day; don’t be pushing the envelope to think ahead. This is a necessity, not a choice for the sake of lives that have value.
Editor’s Note: What coronavirus-related questions/concerns do you have that the Appeal could address? Send suggestions to ADNewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.