Both the Yuba County Board of Supervisors and the Sutter County Board of Supervisors will host special meetings today (Saturday) to review and approve a letter in support of accelerating phase two of the state’s COVID-19 recovery plan.
The letter states Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu’s recommendation for the bi-counties’ acceleration into Phase 2 of COVID-19 recovery. The letter is part of the California Department of Public Health’s local variance plan, which outlines what counties must do to authorize a course different from the statewide plan for easing COVID-19 restrictions.
The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 2 p.m. The public is encouraged to participate in this meeting via teleconference. To join the meeting visit the link at, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86445721540?pwd=YmhvMG4zbDFBN0ZoWjB4Zys4S1dxUT09
The meeting ID is 864 4572 1540 and the password is 328192.
The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. Comments can be emailed before the meeting to boardclerk@co.sutter.ca.us and they will be read aloud during the meeting. The meeting will be live-streamed online, for more information, visit http://suttercountyca.iqm2.com/Citizens/Detail_Meeting.aspx?ID=1818.