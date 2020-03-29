The 100th annual Sutter Buttes Easter Sunrise Service, which was scheduled for next month and typically welcomes hundreds of worshipers, has been canceled due to the coronavirus threat, according to an organizer.
The annual pilgrimage saw its highest attendance last year with nearly 800 attendees filling a clearing on a hill in the Sutter Buttes – about 30 people had to be turned away because of space limitations.
“It’s something we really prayed over and wanted to be vigilant about protecting people, given the safety risk and the mandate by the governor,” said Paul Russell, a Sutter Buttes Easter Sunrise Cross Committee member. “The cross will be lit the week before and the week after Easter but no one will have access up the hill.”
Russell, a chaplain with the Sutter County Jail, said he’s among a group of about 15 people who are on the committee. Some are pastors with area churches and others are community members.
“God willing, we will be able to celebrate the 100th anniversary and the 101st anniversary next year,” he said. “The reason why we do this is because Jesus was the light of the world and it all started at the cross.”
A 30-foot, white cross, near the corner of Acacia Avenue and Pass Road, will be illuminated between April 5 and April 19.