Sutter County officials have plans to send a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom advocating for the easing of the state’s mandate regarding COVID-19 restrictions to allow for local control over how and when to safely reopen the economy.
Before a letter is officially sent, the Sutter County Board of Supervisors directed County Administrator Steve Smith, during a special meeting on Sunday, to work with other north state jurisdictions and state representatives on a regional approach that would allow businesses to get back to work.
“The entire board agreed that partnering is the key. We have shown that it works well and we intend to hopefully build on that within the immediate region,” Smith said. “We appreciate the support of the governor to date and importantly the local support of Assemblyman James Gallagher and Senator Jim Nielsen, both agreeing to deliver the message to the governor directly.”
The county drafted a letter ahead of Sunday’s meeting that will be circulated among other jurisdictions in the region for review and feedback.
“We are seeking to implement the plans we have been working on to open up our economies and get people back to work as soon as it is safe,” said Sutter County Supervisor Dan Flores. “Our communities have been up to the challenge and have proven they are serious about slowing and eliminating the spread of the virus by practicing state health guidelines.”
As of Monday afternoon, the Yuba-Sutter area had 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Three local residents have died from the virus.
When comparing the Yuba-Sutter area to the rest of the state in terms of confirmed cases per tests given, both are relatively similar with less than 1 percent of the entire population having been tested. The main difference is the rate of positive case return – across the state, approximately 12 percent of tests have come back positive while the Yuba-Sutter area has a combined rate of positive cases of 3.7 percent.
Board Chairman Ron Sullenger said the recent effort is about jumpstarting the local economy before it collapses due to the effects of the statewide stay-at-home order that has forced many businesses to close their doors. He said even if local officials had control over lifting the order, reopening would require businesses to incorporate safety precautions.
“We aren’t trying to open businesses to where they go right back to normal tomorrow, we are trying to ease into it. We aren’t trying to go against the local health officer’s edict either,” Sullenger said. “We just want the public to know that we aren’t rushing into anything, but we must act before our local economy collapses. It’s a risk/reward kind of thing.”
Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said a resurgence in cases should be at the forefront of the conversation when discussing plans to gradually phase back into an open community, but a team comprised of county staff, law enforcement, business owners, faith-based organizations and educational institutions are working together to figure out the safest way to do so.
“When the phasing of reopening occurs, things are going to look different,” Luu said. “We will be asking residents to stick to the four tenants: social distancing of six feet or more from other people as much as possible; universal facial coverings when leaving home and social distancing cannot be maintained; staying home when you or a family member are sick; and practicing excellent hand hygiene. The key is easing back into daily life – a zero-to-10 approach is not safe.”
Assemblyman James Gallagher said a one-size-fits-all approach to reopening the economy won’t work, but allowing local jurisdictions the ability to devise plans with public health officials is what he plans to communicate to the governor, who he said has expressed interest in the idea.
“I’ve heard from many different jurisdictions and I think everyone is looking for a safe path out of the stay-at-home order, to varying degrees,” he said. “My role is to go to the state and communicate what our locals want to see done and how they want to do that, and that’s consistent with what the governor has said so far, that it should be a local process.”