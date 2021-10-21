An additional COVID-19 death was reported Thursday for the Yuba-Sutter area bringing the total number of deaths for the region to 236.
The person reported to have died was fully vaccinated but immunocompromised and in their late 60s, said Chuck Smith, public information officer for Sutter county.
There were 44 individuals hospitalized with COVID as of Thursday with 12 in the intensive care unit, according to the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 dashboard.
As of Thursday, 92.7 percent of all COVID hospitalizations have been among unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people. The unvaccinated and partially vaccinated also make up 92.81 percent of all deaths in the area since January.