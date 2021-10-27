Another Yuba-Sutter area COVID-19 death was reported Wednesday, bringing the area death toll related to the virus to 239.
The person reported Wednesday was a fully vaccinated Sutter County resident in their early 70s who was immunocompromised, said Chuck Smith, public information officer for Sutter County.
As of Wednesday, there were 44 area residents hospitalized as a result of COVID with 11 in the intensive care unit, according to the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 dashboard.
From information updated Wednesday, 60.2 percent of Sutter County residents have been fully vaccinated. In Yuba County, 51.12 percent of its residents have been fully vaccinated.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “COVID-19 vaccines are effective at helping protect against severe disease and death, including from variants of the virus that causes COVID-19.”