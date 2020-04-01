Sutter County officials recently dedicated $250,000 to help the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation establish a new loan program for small businesses impacted by the current COVID-19 situation.
As part of the program, independently-owned businesses in Sutter County that meet certain criteria would be able to apply for zero-interest secured loans of up to $20,000 each to help cover day-to-day operating expenses (payroll, rent/mortgage, utilities, operating inventory and supplies).
Brynda Stranix, president and chief operating officer of the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, credited the county for helping establish the program and that recent surveys show many businesses are closed, and those that are still operating have reported a 75 percent or greater loss in revenue.
She said some businesses are struggling to meet production demands due to employee absence because of the state stay-at-home order and have concerns about meeting their business’ financial obligations.
“For some of our local businesses, this is their most financially-productive time of year.
Sporting events cancelled, schools closed, weddings postponed and civic events that have cancelled are having an immediate impact,” Stranix said in a press release. “We must do what we can to help these businesses come out of this crisis without too much debt but with some capital to remain operational or reopen.”
Loans will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis to applicants that qualify.
Payments will be required within 90 days of the lifting of the state stay-at-home order, or the receipt of Small Business Administration financial assistance, Stranix said.
“This funding will provide a critical lifeline for businesses to survive during this unprecedented pandemic event,” said Ron Sullenger, a Sutter County supervisor, in a press release.
In order to be eligible for a loan through the program, businesses must meet the following criteria:
–Be an independently-owned business.
–Have a physical establishment within Sutter County, including Live Oak and Yuba City.
–Have a current EIN number and have been in operation at least one year.
–Have a demonstrated hardship due to COVID-19, such as a loss in revenue.
–Not include a business owner that has previously applied for a zero-interest loan under this program.
–Be in good standing with the state of California (E.g. current on bills, no liens on judgments, etc.).
–Comply with Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973.
Stranix said applications are available now and checks could be issued as early as April 15 depending on the completeness of the application and the approval process.
Applications for the available funding and other programs is available at www.ysedc.org/covid-19-business-resources.
For more information, call 751-8555.
Stranix said Yuba County officials are considering a similar program for Yuba County businesses and will discuss the program at the next Board of Supervisors meeting on April 7.