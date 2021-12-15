Sutter County reported another COVID-19 death on Wednesday, raising the bi-county area’s death toll related to the virus to 266.
The man who was reported to have died was in his early 30s and unvaccinated, said Chuck Smith, public information officer for Sutter County.
The unvaccinated death reported Wednesday follows the announcement on Monday of two other Yuba-Sutter individuals who also were unvaccinated and succumbed to the deadly virus.
As of Wednesday, 90.82 percent of all those who have died due to COVID-19 in the Yuba-Sutter region since January were unvaccinated.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccinations lead to “a more predictable immune response than infection with the virus that causes COVID-19. Getting a COVID-19 vaccine gives most people a high level of protection against COVID-19 and can provide added protection for people who already had COVID-19.”
The CDC also says “COVID-19 vaccination helps protect you by creating an antibody response without you having to experience sickness. Getting vaccinated yourself may also protect people around you, particularly people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.”
Because no vaccine is 100 percent effective, some who do receive a COVID vaccine can still become sick. However, with a COVID-19 vaccine, an individual is “less likely to develop serious illness than those who are unvaccinated and get COVID-19,” according to the CDC.
To make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination, visit https://myturn.ca.gov/.
According to the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 Dashboard, there were 30 hospitalized as a result of COVID with six in the intensive care unit. Of those hospitalized with COVID in the Yuba-Sutter area since January, 91 percent were unvaccinated.
Free test kits
Yuba County said it is providing free COVID-19 test kits to individuals at various locations today and tomorrow while supplies last. Tests are limited to one box per adult with each box containing two tests.
The free kits can be picked up at the following locations and times:
– Yuba County Public Health, 5730 Packard Ave., Suite 100, Marysville, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Friday.
– E Center Head Child Development Center, 1766 8th Ave., Olivehurst, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday.
– E Center Head Start Beverly Terrace, 5903 Lowe Ave., Marysville, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday.
– Yuba County Library, 303 2nd St., Marysville, from 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. on Friday.
Earlier in the week, Sutter County announced it was also providing free COVID-19 test kits. Those kits can be picked up at the following locations and times:
– E Center Head Start, 2569 Apricot St., Live Oak, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.
– Sutter County Public Health, 1445 Veterans Memorial Circle, Yuba City, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.
– Sutter County Library, 750 Forbes Ave., Yuba City, from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. today through Saturday.
– Richland Housing, 420 Miles Ave., Yuba City, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.
– Barber Branch Library, 10321 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Friday.
– Sutter Branch Library, 2147 California St., Sutter, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Friday.