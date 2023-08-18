Just days after Yuba County confirmed its first reported human case of West Nile virus, Sutter County Public Health on Friday said there have been three human cases of the virus confirmed for the first time this year.
In the Sacramento region, West Nile activity has been fairly widespread. Earlier this week, Butte County officials said that the virus is “surging.” Yuba County Public Health on Monday said the first human case of West Nile virus in the county for 2023 caused the person to experience “severe illness” as a result of contracting the disease.
As of Friday, Sutter County reported that among the three human cases of West Nile virus that were confirmed, two were experiencing severe illness and the other had moderate illness. Officials also noted that investigations already are underway regarding additional suspected West Nile virus cases involving residents.
For those who develop a severe West Nile virus illness, officials said symptoms could last several weeks with some symptoms becoming more permanent.
“If you have symptoms after mosquito bites that you feel could be due to West Nile virus such as fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting and sometimes a rash, please speak with your doctor about testing for West Nile virus,” officials said. “If lab tests indicate West Nile virus, those results are reported to Public Health to conduct further investigation. Limited information is provided to Vector Control to facilitate further mosquito control through additional mosquito spraying and sampling.”
Officials said Friday that there is an increased risk of West Nile virus in the Yuba-Sutter area.
“We continue to find mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus in our surveillance system. The risk for human infection is high,” Stephen Abshier, district manager for Sutter-Yuba Mosquito & Vector Control District, said in a statement. “Residents can protect themselves from mosquito bites by limiting outdoor activities at dawn and dusk, wearing long sleeves and long pants and applying repellant when mosquitoes are active.”
Officials also recommend that residents inspect their yards for anything holding water. Landscape irrigation or rains can provide mosquitoes with a good breeding habitat, but by draining or dumping water out, new mosquito breeding can be prevented.
“The best way to prevent West Nile virus infection is to avoid mosquito bites,” Bi-County Public Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said in a statement. “We want to remind everyone to stay protected by wearing long pants and long sleeves, especially at dawn and dusk when mosquito activity is high, and by using a good mosquito repellent.”
The Sutter-Yuba Mosquito & Vector Control District said staff are fully engaged in disease surveillance and mosquito control to reduce adult mosquito populations. Spray areas and a disease surveillance map can be viewed at the district’s website at sutter-yubamvcd.org.
As of Thursday, officials said three humans, five dead birds, 48 mosquito collections, and eight sentinel chickens have tested positive for West Nile virus.
In Yuba County, one human, 17 mosquito collections and three sentinel chickens have tested positive for West Nile virus as of Aug. 11.