An unvaccinated individual in their early 40s with underlying medical conditions was the latest Yuba-Sutter area COVID-19 death, according to Chuck Smith, public information officer for Sutter County.
The Sutter County resident’s death reported Tuesday raised the region’s COVID death total to 238.
As of Tuesday, there were 47 area residents hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 with 12 in the intensive care unit, according to the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 dashboard.
To date, 91.99 percent of all Yuba-Sutter deaths related to COVID have been among unvaccinated or partially vaccinated residents.