After Yuba County reported two COVID-19 deaths on Monday, Sutter County reported two additional deaths for the region on Tuesday.
The two COVID-related deaths reported Tuesday involved a Sutter County resident who was partially vaccinated and in their mid-90s and a Sutter County resident who was unvaccinated and in their early 80s, according to Chuck Smith, public information officer for the county.
As of Tuesday, deaths related to COVID-19 in the Yuba-Sutter region totaled 254 since the start of the pandemic. According to the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 Dashboard, 90.63 percent of all deaths in the region since January have been among the unvaccinated and partially vaccinated.
Also on Tuesday, there were 32 hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 with 13 in the intensive care unit. To date, 91.5 percent of all COVID hospitalizations in the Yuba-Sutter region have been among the unvaccinated.