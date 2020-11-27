A Sutter County resident in their late 70s died over the Thanksgiving holiday after being hospitalized for several weeks due to COVID-19. That is the second coronavirus death this week for the area that has seen recent surges in case counts.
As of Friday, 26 Yuba-Sutter residents have died from the virus. Earlier this week, a Sutter County resident in their early 60s, with underlying health conditions, also died from the virus. They too had been in the local hospital’s ICU for several weeks.
“The hospitalized case counts remain very high and the bed availability remains very tight, especially in the ICU, which is near full capacity,” said Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu.
Luu encouraged local residents who attended or hosted a Thanksgiving event – especially where no tenets like masks or social distancing were practiced – to be diligent and not get together with more vulnerable family and friends in the days ahead. Those that develop any symptoms should isolate at home immediately. Luu said local contract tracing has found that many cases did not immediately isolate, so by the time they knew they were positive it was too late.
“Remember that the virus is spread while in close physical contact for an extended period of time. You should not be interacting with anyone who lives outside of your household as we try to suppress the alarming rise in community transmission of COVID-19 in the Yuba-Sutter region,” Luu said.
“If you must interact with others outside of your household, then limit the duration to as short as possible, gather outside, wear your mask, and keep your physical distance of six feet or more.”
As of Friday evening, there have been a total of 5,125 COVID-19 cases in Yuba-Sutter.