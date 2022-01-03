Sutter County Public Health said Monday that 11 additional residents who died between December 2020 and January 2021 met the full criteria to be classified as COVID-related deaths.
Through a post on Facebook, the county’s health department said the death toll related to COVID-19 now stands at 192 Sutter County residents with eight listed as “probable COVID-19 deaths.”
The county said “updated COVID-19 death determination guidance now allows for consideration” of a probable COVID-related death. According to the post, the following is considered a probable COVID-19 death:
– The decedent had presumptive laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.
– The decedent had no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2, but vital records criteria were met.
– The decedent had no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2, but the individual’s history meets both epidemiological linkage and clinical criteria.
The county also said Monday that a new section will be added to the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 Dashboard to reflect probable deaths.
To access the data, visit www.suttercounty.org/community/coronavirus-updates/dashboard.