Agencies in Yuba and Sutter Counties alerted residents to a fake letter posted on social media that claimed there were 35 confirmed coronavirus cases in Sutter County.
The letter was posted today was written on Sutter County letterhead and had the signature of Sutter County District Attorney Amanda Hopper on it. The fake letter said there would be a law enforcement shut down. Sutter County said in a statement that no such lockdown was in effect or would be occurring even if a case was confirmed in the community.
"There are no confirmed cases in the community and the letter is a cruel hoax, and this letter was not created or signed by the district attorney," Sutter County posted on Facebook Monday afternoon.
Sutter County public information officer Chuck Smith said the actions of the individual who posted the letter which may have raised the level of anxiety were irresponsible considering the public's concern about the virus. He said people have been calling into the bi-county public health call center about the letter today.
"We are asking anyone who sees it to not share it, to push back and demand their friends take it down," Smith said. "We are attempting to trace its source to ask that the original post be taken down."
Smith urged people to look for and share only official information and to visit bepreparedsutter.org or bepreparedyuba.org for official updates.