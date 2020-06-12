Ten new cases were confirmed in the Yuba-Sutter area on Friday, bringing the total number of cases confirmed to 113.
The sharp overnight uptick has raised concerns.
Nine of the new cases were symptomatic and one was asymptomatic, according to an online dashboard that updates the numbers daily. Nine of the new cases Friday came from Sutter County and one was from Yuba County.
Two of the individuals confirmed went out to social gatherings while they were sick and exhibiting symptoms. One new case came in contact with 40 individuals, according to Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu.
“Now our ... contact tracers are becoming overwhelmed with having to make contact with those contacts,” Rosenbaum said.
Luu said the new cases fall under the following categories: household contacts of confirmed cases; essential businesses that have remained open but have not implemented safety measures; and confirmed cases who join social gatherings while sick with mild symptoms.
“While some, many or all of those 40 contacts may not develop severe symptoms or become hospitalized, they may transmit it to a family member or friend who is more vulnerable to hospitalization or death,” Luu said.
Five people are currently hospitalized and 17 total have been admitted due to COVID-19. A total of 78 people have recovered -- two on Friday. As of Friday, 6, 218 residents have been tested and 5,435 results have been received.
“Those you love are most at risk because you are likely to be in close contact for an extended period of time,” Luu said. “And as we’ve seen, practicing the simple mantra of staying home when you’re sick isn’t even being practiced. This comes down to personal responsibility and how much you care about not getting others sick.”
The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the area remains at three. Luu said recent positive cases have come from out-of-state travel to Yuba-Sutter.
“Please make sure that any family or friends who you are hosting are not sick with symptoms and have not been exposed in the past 14 days to COVID-19 before traveling into Yuba-Sutter,” Luu said.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, chills, muscle aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, and sore throat. Luu said people should be tested and stay home even if they are experiencing mild symptoms.
To access the latest numbers related to COVID-19 in Yuba-Sutter, visit bepreparedyuba.org or bepreparedsutter.org.