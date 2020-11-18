Editor’s Note: This is the fourth in a series on the status of things related to the COVID-19 pandemic – on the local front. Stories will review prevention goals, fatalities, medical facilities, economics and politics. We’d like to hear from readers about what questions or specific issues they’d like to have addressed. Send your ideas to ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
Local COVID-19 numbers have been spiking lately. That means the next likely problem is a spike in hospitalizations … maybe more deaths.
According to Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu, there will typically be a spike in hospitalizations two to three weeks after a rise in case numbers, and hospitalizations have been rapidly increasing lately.
That’s particularly worrisome and Luu pleads for the public’s cooperation.
“We only have one hospital – we need to realize that what we decide to do or not do in regards to COVID-19 and adherence to the tenets will have direct implications for the doctors and nurses working day and night to keep everyone in Yuba-Sutter safe,” said Luu.
“These are your loved ones, your friends, your neighbors – they need your help, they need your kindness, they need you all to not make their tremendously difficult jobs that much harder.”
Health officials at the local, state and national levels continue to stress the importance of practicing the tenets outlined by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within the community.
Experts say it could help to review those basic tenets from time to time – the current surge in cases is likely traced back to the failure of people to follow one or more of them.
Luu said all of the tenets are important and are not arbitrary:
– Wearing a facial covering in public regardless of social distancing;
– Social distancing of six feet or more;
– Avoiding social gatherings with people you don’t live with;
– Practicing good hand hygiene;
– And staying home when sick – are important and not arbitrary.
“The tenets are in place to minimize spread of the virus,” said Luu. “When someone becomes infected with COVID-19, the people at highest risk of also becoming infected are those they live with.”
According to Luu, once a person becomes infected with the virus, their next steps are crucial.
“Are they limiting who they interact with, keeping the virus only amidst their own household? Or are they attending gatherings outside of their household, spreading the virus to tens of others?” said Luu. “Remember, a social gathering is anything that gathers people who don’t live under the same roof – it doesn’t have to be a large parade, large party to be a ‘social gathering.’”
A tricky part of the pandemic: Luu said 30-40 percent of new cases are people that have become infected but are not showing any symptoms.
“They don’t know they’re sick, and likely don’t mean to infect others,” said Luu. “But that’s why we all have to behave as though we are already infected, because you may not know whether or not you are.”
The recent spike in cases is directly linked to gatherings, said Luu, as county officials have heard about many weddings, Halloween and dinner parties occurring in recent weeks.
Despite the rise in positive COVID-19 cases within the community recently, Luu said she continues to hear a lot of pushback from the community about the severity of the virus.
“Regardless of our personal feelings, it is here and it is hurting our community,” said Luu. “It’s up to each of us to do the right thing.”