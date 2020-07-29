Yuba-Sutter health officials confirmed one coronavirus-related death on Wednesday, bringing the bi-county area’s total coronavirus-related death count up to 10.
This comes just two days after two Sutter County residents, one in their mid-70s and one in their mid-50s, died due to COVID-19 complications, according to Bi-County Public Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu.
“Both had underlying medical issues, but again, they didn’t have to die,” said Luu. “But this, again, reinforces the fact that if you get COVID-19, there are strong consequences, very serious consequences. It can be life-threatening to the point of, unfortunately, your life being lost to COVID-19.”
Luu said there has been a lot of questions regarding the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to prevent or treat a COVID-19 infection but at this time there has been no evidence in current scientific literature to confirm these medications are effective in combating the virus.
“There’s only one medication that’s been given emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of hospitalized individuals with COVID-19 and it’s called remdesivir,” said Luu. “Not hydroxychloroquine, not chloroquine, at all. In addition, hydroxychloroquine, when taken for non-FDA-approved uses, such as for COVID-19 infection, has been shown to lead to heart attacks, heart rhythm abnormalities, kidney failure, liver failure, it is harmful.”
On Wednesday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the area increased by 56, bringing the total to 1,172 cases.
Twenty-two people recovered from the virus and 17 residents were hospitalized as of Wednesday evening. Four of those individuals were admitted since Tuesday and eight are currently in the Intensive Care Unit.
A third resident of Valley West Care Center in Williams has died.
Marcos Kropf, County Counsel for the county of Colusa, said the 89-year-old resident died on July 23 but health officials were informed within the last day that the death was COVID-19 related.
On July 20, county health officials reported a COVID-19 outbreak at Valley West with 30 confirmed active cases, including 16 residents and 14 staff members.
The three residents of the care facility that have died account for Colusa County’s total COVID-19 related deaths at this time.
There were 304 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within Colusa County as of Wednesday morning.
According to Colusa County health officials, there are currently 88 individuals in isolation, including four who are hospitalized and another 167 in quarantine due to possible exposure.