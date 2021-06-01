Due to technical difficulties, the Tuesday, June 1, edition of the Appeal-Democrat was unable to be printed on Monday night. The E-edition for June 1 can be accessed on our website (at the top right corner of the homepage). We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to resolve the issue.
Appeal Staff Report
