Regina Gorospe, the owner of Native Reflections in Marysville, recently shared her passion for the dream catcher and invites the public to enroll in one of the shop's many crafting classes.
“The Catcher of Dreams”
By Regina Gorospe
Voices of my Ancestors carried by the breath of
Brother Wind and given to Sister Breeze,
So that the wisdom of the
Sky People is carried on.
You must remember, that one does not weave
the web of life, you are merely a strand in it.
Many dreams will be brought to you by the
Dream Spirit in your hours of slumber.
Mysterious messages will have
meaning only to you.
Some good and some troublesome.
Allow the Dream Catcher to help you on Slumber's
Journey, for she was a beautiful spider that
evolved from a dream created to live on
for all times. As the Dream Catcher,
she called upon Father Sun and the breath of
Mother Earth to aid her in her quest.
Sleep now, slumber in peaceful serenity.
Let the Dream Catcher give meanings to your
dreams of which have unanimous opinions in
your favor. This being a sign of
Love, tradition, and Moral Values.
Allow the Catcher of Dreams to hold on to
your good visions of the night and release the
bad dreams with Father Sun's early light.
May the Great Spirit Guide Your Path
And Mother Earth warm your heart.”
Gorospe, inspired by the voices of her ancestors, wrote this descriptive poem in 1994 to impart her understanding of the dream catcher's origins.
In her youth, Gorospe tried to distance herself from her heritage as she pursued a successful career as a psychiatric nurse. But as she approached her 30s, she reconnected with some cousins and started making dream catchers to sell at local pow-wows and events.
“I used to work at Napa State Hospital and at night I’d go on my break and sit on the stairwell and there were a bunch of webs up there and spiders,” recalls Gorospe. “So I talked to the spiders and I asked their permission to guide me in learning how to make it the right way.”
Whether or not her request worked is up for debate, however she has now crafted over 9,000 dream catchers and her community commonly refers to her as “the maker of the dream catchers.”
As a professional crafter, Gorospe has taught countless classes on dream catcher making and reports that some of her students and relatives have gone on to make a living or fund their children’s tuitions through this special craft.
An active member of the indigenous community, Gorospe’s maternal heritage comes from the southwestern Pueblo tribes with her paternal side being Filipino. As a longtime resident of Yuba County, she specializes in cross-cultural works that incorporate Maidu, plains natives, and her own vibrant background.
“The beauty of the dream catcher is that you can really customize it and give it your own unique meaning,” added Gorospe.
How to make a dream catcher:
1. Gather the needed supplies, this includes a metal hoop, sting or synthetic sinew, beads and feathers for decoration, a little hot glue, scissors, and an imagination.
(Picture “HowTo1”)
2. The first step is to secure the string or sinew with three knots on the inside of the hoop. This base knot can be secured with a little hot glue if needed. Then proceed to tie a series of “half moons” around the base of the metal ring. It's important to try and keep these loops evenly spaced.
(Picture “HowTo2” and “HowTo3”)
3. From there, you will thread the sinew or string up over each half moon at the center, being sure to cross underneath yourself on the way down to form a “tee-pee” shape. This step will be repeated over and over, following around the circle until the web has been completed.
(Picture “HowTo4” and “HowTo5”)
4. The excess string or sinew can be used to fasten a stone, pendant, or special item to the center. Additional threads can be cut to add hangers, dangles, and embellishments. Leather, string, sinew, or excess material can also be used to wrap the metal hoop.
(Picture “HowTo6” and “HowTo7”)
These four steps form the basis of modern dream catcher making, a tradition that Gorospe said originated from the plains natives. But there are plenty of more advanced methods and patterns to learn.
Native Reflections is located at 325-B D St. in Marysville. In addition to dream catchers, Gorospe, her staff, and vendors offer classes in beginners silversmithing, jewelry making, bead making, bone chokers, and a variety of specialty stitches such as brick, popcorn, and peyote.
Each class lasts approximately two hours and all the needed materials will be provided. Classes cost $30 each for the first lesson, however additional hours to master the skill can be included free of charge. Currently, classes are offered Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 530-300-2513.