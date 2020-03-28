The current public health emergency brought about by the coronavirus (COVID-19) has consumed daily life for Yuba-Sutter residents for a few weeks. Businesses have closed, people have been laid off and the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the region continue to rise by the day.
Considering the unprecedented situation, it’s easy to understand how some believed the pandemic would blow over within a few weeks; but health officials urge the public to be prepared for the long haul.
The Appeal-Democrat reached out to various community leaders and organizations to get their perspectives on the current situation.
Rick Rawson, President of Adventist Health and Rideout
Rawson said Adventist Health/Rideout has been preparing for an extended shelter-in-place order.
“We believe that the impact on Yuba-Sutter counties will be in a later wave than is being experienced in the urban areas,” Rawson said. “We have to plan for a long period of time.”
In response to what could be a later surge of coronavirus cases, he said the hospital is preparing through moving more appointments online and conserving medical supplies.
“Many of our clinics are moving to telehealth platforms where patients can have some of their visits from home, which supports the shelter-in-place orders,” Rawson said. “It also allows our clinics to be available for more urgent walk-in’s, thus taking pressure off our emergency department.”
Rawson said the hospital has a logistics team focused on obtaining necessary supplies and equipment through community partners and donations.
“We are aggressively conserving medical supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) by postponing elective and non-urgent cases, and making sure we use the equipment within appropriate guidelines,” he said.
James Gallagher, State Assemblyman (District 3)
Gallagher said the immediate concerns are to continue helping support the health care system so it is ready for whatever is to come and to continue finding ways to support small local businesses.
“They are hurting a ton right now,” Gallagher said. “Almost overnight, many of them were shut down or had to severely cut back their business.”
He said while we continue to provide this immediate relief, we also need to look at the long-term effects this pandemic could have.
“The longer this goes on the more destructive it will be on our economy,” Gallagher said.
Gallagher said the key right now is to figure out how to make more rapid testing widely available.
“If we know more immediately who is infected, we are better able to trace the virus,” he said. “We can target our efforts with online data and by locating hot spots.”
While the shelter-in-place order remains in place, Gallagher said the next phase of adjustment is keeping things as normal as possible for children, individuals and businesses.
“Bottom line, we’ve all got to hunker down for right now,” Gallagher said. “That’s just reality to hold off a surge on health care.”
Ricky Samayoa, Marysville Mayor
Samayoa said the situation has been tough for Yuba-Sutter residents as people are being asked to do things that are almost unnatural, like staying at home and closing down small businesses. He said he’s been proud to see how residents and businesses have stepped up to minimize the spread of the contagious virus and hopes that the sacrifice people are making now pays off in the end and things can go back to business as usual very soon.
“No matter how long it takes, we will come out of it and in some cases we will come out of it stronger,” Samayoa said.
Both state and federal governments have committed to providing additional resources into communities to help with the ongoing crisis, he said. On top of that, local health and medical providers are ready and prepared in the event local facilities see a surge in patients, and local volunteer organizations and nonprofits are also stepping up to provide support for the community’s most in-need.
“Let’s continue supporting our critical workforce such as health care workers, fire and police personnel and others that are doing their best to keeping us safe,” he said. “Support includes: staying home, keep social distances and all the other things that will keep the virus from spreading. More importantly, keep an eye out for your neighbor, especially our seniors and those with chronic health issues.”
Brandon Barnes, Sutter County Sheriff
Barnes urged residents to not get complacent and remain diligent with social distancing and maintaining proper hygiene. He said while staying at home, people should find creative ways to keep their minds and bodies active.
“Use this time to focus on family and getting those little projects around the house done,” Barnes said.
He said work has remained the same, as he is always on duty as sheriff, but he’s had to modify his workout routine and he and his family have watched a little more television on the weekends.
While the escalation of the crisis in the Yuba-Sutter area has been unfortunate, he said, he has confidence in his staff to continue to do their jobs despite having to adjust.
“It’s important to remember that in addition to dealing with public safety issues, we are now helping to address a public health crisis,” Barnes said.
Randy Fletcher, Yuba County Supervisor (District 5)
Fletcher said the community is in uncharted waters with the current situation and that people aren’t sure what the future will hold.
“It leaves people on edge because they don’t know what to expect,” Fletcher said.
He said people like planning and not being able to do so because of the pandemic is unnerving to members of the community. The Yuba County Board of Supervisors has changed the way it conducts business given the recent orders from the state and local health officials. Fletcher said the plan is to be able to have the next supervisors meeting on April 7 done via Zoom, but internet speeds in the foothills mean he has to come down to Marysville to get a strong enough connection.
In his district, people are staying at home but are concerned by the impact on the local and national economy.
“The general public really gets it,” he said.
He said a lot is still unknown, like what the impact of this crisis will turn out to be when it’s all said and done.
Jim Nielsen, State Senator (District 4)
Nielsen said that his goal during this pandemic is to make himself more accessible to the public than ever before.
“A lot of people are paying attention to what is going on and seeking information to keep themselves and their families safe,” Nielsen said. “It is especially important for me to represent the rural areas to ensure that they are not forgotten or neglected.”
While the California State Capitol will be closed until April 13, Nielsen said he has deployed personnel to all of his district offices to be readily available for questions or concerns from his constituents.
He has also been working closely with other local representatives, holding multiple conference calls to help find solutions moving forward while providing guidance and tools for individuals to protect themselves and their families, he said.
“We want to bring some calm to the situation and assure the public that we are going to get through this together,” Nielsen said.
Most importantly, Nielsen said, the community needs to remain careful and cautious during this time to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“We need to stop, impede the opportunity for the spread of the virus in society,” he said.
Mat Conant, Farmer/Sutter County Supervisor (District 5)
Conant said farming operations in the area have been able to continue as usual throughout the situation, though each operator has implemented their own precautions and training to ensure that workers are maintaining proper hygiene and keeping safe distances between themselves and others.
The big concern for farmers right now, he said, is how the pandemic will impact the selling of the crops being grown.
“Everything is in turmoil and nobody knows how it will really impact us until it actually does,” Conant said. “People have to eat, so they are going to continue buying food, but how is this pandemic going to impact our markets in the long haul, that’s the question. If you (as a farmer) don’t have markets already in development, you will be feeling the impacts. There is no market development going on right now. Sending emails won’t sell products.”
Conant said farming operations cannot just close down because the trees, in his instance as a walnut farmer, will continue to grow and need some sort of attention practically year-round.
“There have been talks of no one working, but that won’t work for us,” he said. “We have to keep crops going. Tree crops are a multi-year process and investment. If you don’t take care of them, you can lose an entire orchard.”
Chris Drown, General Manager of The Happy Viking (Yuba City)
Drown said the recent directives forced the restaurant to change its business model. The restaurant is now offering curbside pick-up and delivery.
“It’s been a dramatic change in our business structure overnight,” he said.
Drown described the process of adjusting like trying to build an airplane while it’s in the air. He said business has remained steady and that he’s been either at work or at home the last 10 days.
“I just need to be here all the time,” Drown said.
He acknowledged that he doesn’t know what’s going to happen, but said the steps being taken are what’s best for the community during this time.
“There’s nothing to do other than be at work or be at home,” Drown said.
Julie Morehead, President/CEO of Bank of Feather River
Morehead said the bank has been updating its emergency planning and practices regularly as the pandemic continues. While lobby hours have been reduced slightly, the business has been able to operate pretty much as usual, aside from the implementation of things like social distancing and more sanitation stations and encouraging customers to utilize electronic banking.
“Further, since we are a one-branch operation, we have identified employees who can work remotely with little or no interruption to our operations and customer service,” she said. “This will allow for us to have a staff force who can step in should a staff member who is working in the bank contract the virus, creating a need for all other staff members who are working in the office to self-quarantine.”
Morehead said if the public health emergency continues for many more weeks or months, it will have a profound impact on the community. She said the outbreak appears to be in its infancy and that it’s easy to assume the number of confirmed cases in the area will continue to rise.
“For those businesses who have been forced to close, and for those who have been laid off, the government is rolling out programs as fast as they can to mitigate the impact of lost income. However, those programs will not support individuals and businesses for the long run unless they can quickly return to work,” she said.
She expects the impacts of the virus to forever change the way business is conducted, children are educated and health care is received, among other things. She said the bank is working rapidly with borrowers to assist impacted businesses by offering payment deferrals and other modifications. Their lenders are also working to assist each business with their individual needs.
“I am confident the people of the Yuba-Sutter area are resilient and we will pull together to make life better post-COVID-19,” Morehead said. “Is it going to be easy? No, but we will get to the other side and learn a lot of lessons.”
Doreen Osumi, Superintendent of Yuba City Unified School District
Schools in the Yuba City Unified School District are currently closed, with many students completing distance learning from home. Osumi said the district hopes to reopen in April, but they’re also preparing for the possibility of extended school closures.
“Our district hopes to reopen on April 14 as planned,” Osumi said. “However, we are preparing for the unfortunate situation that we need to extend school closures, based upon recommendations from our bi-county health officer and Governor (Gavin) Newsom’s orders.”
She said drive-up and walk-up meal distribution will continue if school closures extend past April 14. Currently, meal distribution is available for students through spring break, from 8:30-10 a.m. at seven school locations.
“We are hoping that our students and staff will be back at school very soon,” Osumi said. “We know that this has been a very challenging time for everyone, and returning to a normal school routine will be beneficial for all.”
Gary Cena, Superintendent of Marysville Joint Unified School District
Cena said the Marysville Joint Unified School District will continue the extended school closures, with a date to be announced soon. He said the district, which originally planned to re-open after April 12, is now looking at three weeks past that date.
“We are going to continue and extend online learning,” Cena said. “It’s going to phase into a higher level of student engagement.”
Administrators are currently working on what a higher level of student engagement will look like, such as more student-teacher check-ins and possibly using Google classroom or videos. Cena said district departments are also working to identify teachers’ needs for further technical training to engage with students.
“Teachers, they want to connect with their students and they want a sense of normalcy and routine,” Cena said. “That’s why the training is pushing everyone further along their developmental path in the use of technology.”
Cena emphasized that meal distribution will continue and said 19,000 breakfast and lunch meals were served in the first week.”
Stewart Peterson, Sutter High baseball coach
Stewart Peterson called the coronavirus pandemic unprecedented, forcing everyone to adjust daily life.
“One day we’re in school and practicing and the next day everything is done,” he said. “So many more questions than answers at this point.”
Peterson said school is set to open again on April 20, with the team’s first game a day after that unless new developments arise.
“We’re still in a wait-and-see mode,” Peterson said. “We hope to get going again sometime in April.”
In the meantime, Peterson said he is staying in contact with his players frequently to make sure they’re doing OK both mentally and physically.
“For a lot of these guys it is an outlet, they enjoy the game and playing with each other,” he said. “It’s hard not to have emotions when something like this affects their daily lives including baseball.”
Stefanie Danna Sutter High softball coach
Sutter High softball coach Stefanie Danna said the moment the news struck of the closure back on March 16, the team was 10-0 and had 18 home runs on the season.
Now, Danna said, the Huskies are working on their skills in hopes the stay-at-home order is lifted in time to continue the season and run for a fourth-straight Northern Section Division IV championship.
“We’re trying to reach out and talk to them about staying in shape, hitting on their own and throwing,” Danna said. “I see videos of them taking ground balls. In their minds, they’re ready for April 20 so they go back to work as a group.”