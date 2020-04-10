A Yuba County resident died late Thursday night due to the coronavirus, increasing the number of confirmed deaths in the Yuba-Sutter area to three.
Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said the three people who died were between the ages of 70-90. Despite the fact that all three were elderly, Luu said, more than 75 percent of the cases that have been diagnosed locally have been younger than 65 years old.
“So you are not invincible if you are young,” Luu said. “You can get this, even if you are young and healthy.”
The area’s death toll due to the virus was the only number to change on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases remaining at 37 people – 22 Sutter County cases and 15 Yuba County cases. Of the confirmed cases so far, seven individuals have been deemed no longer infectious, which also results in home quarantine being lifted for household contacts, Luu said.
“We understand the difficulties in not seeing your loved ones, especially heading into a holiday weekend,” Luu said. “As a reminder, under the local and state stay-at-home order, you should only be in physical contact with your household contacts – those you live with. You should not be hosting gatherings of any kind with people you don’t live with. Phone calls, FaceTime or other video chats, and ‘teddy bear hunts’ are some fun options we’ve seen. We encourage you to get creative and try to make the best of the situation we’re in.”
Community members interested in checking in on the wellbeing of their senior neighbors or family members outside of their own household during the ongoing public health emergency are encouraged to make contact through phone calling or video calling.
“Ask how they are feeling and how they are doing on groceries,” Luu said. “Those 65 and older in need of food can call the COVID-19 Task Force at 645-2003. The Yuba-Sutter Food Bank is also delivering groceries three times per week, and those orders can be placed on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays by calling 749-7700. If you want to drop off supplies to your family members or loved ones, be sure to drop it on the porch.”
Yuba-Sutter public health officials are now recommending facial coverings when people leave their homes for an essential activity like going to the grocery store or to work, which is in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For more information, visit www.BePreparedYuba.org or www.BePreparedSutter.org.