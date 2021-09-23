The COVID-19 pandemic continues to take its toll on area residents as three more deaths related to the virus were reported Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 204 for the Yuba-Sutter region.
All three individuals were unvaccinated and had no known underlying medical conditions, according to county officials.
One of the individuals who died was a Sutter County resident in their late 20s, said Chuck Smith, public information officer for Sutter County.
The other two individuals were Yuba County residents. One was in their early 40s and the other was in their early 50s, according to Rachel Rosenbaum, Yuba County media and community relations specialist.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in the area remained steady Thursday with 1,143, according to the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 dashboard. That number is slightly higher than Wednesday’s 1,124.
There were 70 reported COVID-19 hospitalizations on Thursday with 22 in the intensive care unit.
The vast majority of deaths and hospitalizations have been among the unvaccinated population.