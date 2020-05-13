There are 61 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 36 cases in Sutter County and 25 cases in Yuba County, according to Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu.
The number of deaths remains at three and as of late Wednesday no one is hospitalized. Two more people recovered on Wednesday.
Luu talked about the California Department of Public Health approving Yuba-Sutter’s joint attestation during her Wednesday briefing. She said the region met the criteria by having a low number of cases, no deaths in the past two weeks and being prepared for a surge of cases. Adventist Health/Rideout supported the attestation, according to Luu.
Businesses such as personal care services, indoor gyms and fitness studios are in stage three of reopening, according to the state, despite those businesses being included in Luu’s local order.
“My local public health officer order remains because it is based on a science evidence-based risk stratified approach,” Luu said. “However, as we have been saying all along, if there is a difference between the state public health officer order in its current form and my local public health officer order, please consult your private legal counsel.”
Local numbers related to COVID-19 can be found at bepreparedyuba.org and bepreparedsutter.org on an online dashboard that is updated daily around 4 p.m.