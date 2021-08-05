Three additional Yuba-Sutter residents succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the area death total to 156 since the start of the pandemic, according to Yuba County.
Two of the individual residents who died were from Yuba County and the other was from Sutter County.
In Yuba County, one of the deceased individuals was in their mid 50s and the other in their late 80s, according to Yubba County Media and Community Relations Coordinator Russ Brown.
Both were unvaccinated, he said. The Sutter County resident who died was also unvaccinated, Brown said.
“We sadly knew that this was coming because, like we saw last year, the number of infected come first, followed by rising hospitalizations, followed by people dying,” he said. “The common thread so far is that the deaths are happening among those who did not get vaccinated.”
There were also another 110 confirmed cases of COVID-19 announced on Thursday in the Yuba-Sutter area. According to https://www.yuba.org, 62 cases closed on Thursday bringing the total number of active cases in the area to 660.
Currently, 35 people infected with COVID-19 are hospitalized – seven in the intensive care unit – in the region’s one hospital.
To protect against COVID-19, residents can register for a vaccine at https://www.yuba.org/coronavirus or at https://myturn.ca.gov.
Currently there are several walk-in vaccine clinics in the area. Harmony Health Medical Clinic offers one at 1908 North Beale Road in Marysville and at 399 Del Norte Avenue in Yuba City.
There is also a clinic at the Sutter E-Center Head Start program at 200 Western Avenue, Yuba City, and a two-dose Moderna clinic in Gridley at 135 Spruce Street.