There were three additional confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Yuba-Sutter region on Wednesday, bringing the total to 35, according to a Wednesday briefing from Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu.
Luu said 20 of the 35 cases reside in Sutter County, while the 15 others are in Yuba County. The death toll remains at two. Three three additional people were hospitalized for a total of six. A total of 835 local residents have been tested, according to the latest data released via the online dashboard at bepreparedyuba.org and bepreparedsutter.org. The data is updated daily around 5 p.m.
Earlier on Wednesday public health officials reported that tests came back negative for two people in their 80s who at the time of their deaths, on March 31, had symptoms raising suspicions that they had COVID-19, the coronavirus disease.
Luu said given the online dashboard, which breaks down cases in several charts, it’s clear that the virus does not discriminate or single out any particular age group.
“(It’s) not just in people who are age 65 and older,” Luu in a statement Wednesday night.“It is actually across the entire age spectrum. We have people who even get it and are younger than 18, and all the way throughout the various age brackets.”
Luu said the public should only leave home for “essential functions of life,” or to perform “essential work functions.”
Sutter County Public Information Officer Chuck Smith said, in regards to River Valley and Yuba City high schools being used as alternative medical sites in the event of a surge of COVID-19 patients, there is a tentative timetable set for about two weeks for the setup.
“The sites are likely to be outfitted over the course of the next two weeks,” Smith wrote. “When completed, it would provide the healthcare community with additional capacity to treat COVID-19 patients. For instance, it could be used for COVID-19 patients, who do not require hospitalization but may not be able to be isolated at home for various reasons, and COVID-19 patients who have been discharged from the hospital but need more medical attention.”