As COVID-19 cases continue to impact the state, country and world, three additional Yuba-Sutter deaths related to the virus were reported on Monday.
Yuba County reported a person who was not vaccinated and in their early 70s to be the latest death in the county, which currently has 48.77 percent of its eligible population fully vaccinated.
In Sutter County, a fully vaccinated person in their early 60s with underlying medical conditions and an unvaccinated person in their early 70s were reported to have died.
As of Monday, 90.65 percent of the 271 COVID-related deaths in the Yuba-Sutter region since January have been among the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.
To schedule an appointment for a vaccination or booster shot, please visit https://myturn.ca.gov/.
Also on Monday, 27 were hospitalized as a result of COVID with four in the intensive care unit. Much like the death rate in the region, 90.6 percent of hospitalizations in the Yuba-Sutter area since January have been among the unvaccinated population.