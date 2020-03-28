The Yuba-Sutter Health Department announced Saturday that there have been three more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the area, this time in Sutter County.
This announcement brings the total number of confirmed cases in the bi-county area up to nine.
There are now sixth confirmed case in Sutter County, all of which were reported this week. Yuba County reported the first two confirmed cases in the Yuba-Sutter area on March 21 and a third case was confirmed the next day.
In Colusa County, health department officials received confirmation of the first confirmed case of the coronavirus within the county on Friday.
Officials in all three counties said they are closely monitoring this situation as it develops. Additional information about the effects of the COVID-19 virus in all three counties will be posted on their websites as it becomes available.
For information about Sutter County, visit www.BePreparedSutter.org. For information about Yuba County visit www.BePreparedYuba.org. For Colusa County, visit www.countyofcolusa.org/99/Public-Health.