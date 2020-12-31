Yuba-Sutter frontline workers will soon be able to begin inquiring directly with their own healthcare organization regarding upcoming opportunities for vaccination through various outpatient clinics.
Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said her team is continuing to oversee disbursement of the area’s vaccines, though she encouraged locals to understand that health officials are at the mercy of shipment schedules.
“Under the guidance of the California Department of Public Health and the CDC, vaccines are not yet available for those outside of Phase 1A,” Luu said. “For these reasons, we ask everyone to be patient. This is the light at the end of the tunnel, but it is going to take some time to get to the end of the tunnel.”
The number of COVID-19 cases increased by 135 on Thursday, bringing the area’s total to 10,403 cases.
Eighty-two residents were hospitalized as of Thursday evening, while 74 people recovered from the virus. Seventy-one local residents have died due to the virus to date. Three people died from the virus on Thursday.
“We are already amidst a surge – the worst we’ve seen not only in our own community but across the country,” Luu said.
“As ICUs are filling up, we want to do all we can to avoid a surge on top of a surge. Protect your families and those you care for by not gathering for the holiday weekend. We’ve flattened the curve once, we can do it again.”