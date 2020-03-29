Adjusting to life under the statewide shelter in place order can mean confronting loneliness, isolation and boredom.
Focusing on activities that are fulfilling for the mind and body is crucial during this time, local mental health experts said.
Mark Schlutsmeyer, adult services branch director for Sutter County Health and Human Services said he recommends using this time at home to reconnect to hobbies or activities, as well as connect with people over the phone or online.
“Using this downtime to focus on things you have wanted to do but haven’t been able to get done,” Schlutsmeyer said. “Catching up with friends, maybe people who you haven’t had contact with for a long time.”
He said that tools like social media, texting or Facetime are great ways to stay in touch while social distancing.
For people who don’t use social media, he said phone calls and emails are good because most people have either one or the other.
Going outside for walks or hikes, while maintaining a six-foot distance from others, is another activity which can alleviate stress and combat feeling stuck inside.
“Remember that sheltering in place doesn’t mean you won’t ever leave your home,” Schlutsmeyer said.“The point is to avoid congregating in places that could cause harm.”
He also recommends other gentle exercises and activities like gardening, reading, breathing meditation and chair yoga.
Even with activities to do, there can still be overwhelming feelings associated with staying at home for long periods of time.
Rick Bingham, director of Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health said in an email statement that grounding yourself, by focusing on the present moment can help calm moments of anxiety.
“Anxiety increases heart rate and respirations, clouds judgment and takes us out of the present moment,” Bingham said in an email statement. “Focus on your physical surroundings and be present in the moment...reassure yourself by saying something like, ‘I am doing everything I can to support my health and be safe.’”
Schlutsmeyer echoed Bingham’s sentiments and said he’s noticed a frustration from people because there hadn’t (as of early last week) been any local cases confirmed, yet.
He said that focusing on why it’s important to stay home can help ease people’s emotions.
“Just understanding the flattening of the curve, so that it does lower the risk to the overall community,” Schlutsmeyer said. “That makes it a little less frustrating if it (social distancing) seems like it’s got a purpose.”
For people who are feeling cut off and experiencing severe anxiety or depression, Schlutsmeyer said crisis services and the outpatient clinic are available at Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health.
For the outpatient clinic’s main line, call 822-7200.
For the 24-hour crisis line, call 673-8255.