In recognition of Veterans Day, Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down is honoring optometrist Dr. David Bradley as the Veteran of the Year.
Other people and organizations were also recognized by the organization for providing various volunteer efforts and services to the community. Those celebrated by Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down will also participate in today’s Veterans Day Parade in downtown Marysville.
Nominated for providing eye exams and health care to fellow veterans in need, Dr. David Bradley, of Bradley Optometry in Yuba City, has been named Veteran of the Year by Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down. Having served in the Air Force Reserves as well as Desert Storm while in the Army, Bradley comes from a veteran family with three brothers who served in the military and a father who is a veteran of both the Korean War and Vietnam War.
Bradley has volunteered his time and practice to Stand Down events for nearly 13 years.
These events allow local veterans to access dozens of resources pertaining to health care, employment and food services. Bradley has frequently partnered with VSP Vision Care to offer free eye exams and glasses to hundreds of veterans over the years. For Stand Down events, VSP Vision Care loans out a mobile exam lab which allows Bradley to offer same-day glasses to veterans in need.
“He donates all of his time to come out to our three-day Stand Down event and he’s there until the last veteran is processed. He doesn’t care what time of the day or night it is. There are even times after these events when he sets up appointments for these patients in his office,” said Rob Upton, vice president of Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down.
Because Upton oversees a large portion of the community events held by Stand Down, his nominations for Veteran of the Year are based on the services an individual contributes to both the Yuba-Sutter community and local veterans.
Organizations and non-veterans who provide this same level of support are honored through titles like Volunteer of the Year and Non-Veteran of the Year, Upton said.
This year, the veteran service group Sons of the American Legion was named Volunteer of the Year. The group consists of family members of veterans who provide care and assistance for homeless veterans and their families.
Yuba-Sutter Stands Down frequently calls upon the Sons of the American Legion to provide volunteers for various events throughout the year, Upton said.
Volunteer Kerry Haynas was named Non-Veteran of the Year for offering direct assistance to Stand Down and its food drive events. Upton said that she has been dedicated to helping the organization in nearly every volunteer event that has been held.
“Kerry is a non-veteran, but she’s an integral part of the Yuba-Sutter Stand Down organization. She’s there, she’s constantly volunteering and whenever she’s working, she’s right here side-by-side with us,” Upton said.
Those honored by Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down will be presented with a certificate and take part in the Marysville Veterans Day Parade today at 11 a.m. on D Street. Bradley will be unable to attend due to a prior engagement, but other nominees and representatives of Stand Down will be present.
The parade will also feature 42 airmen from Beale Air Force Base representing all four 9th Reconnaissance groups, 2nd Lt. David Ramos said. This will be the base’s first year participating in the parade since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The parade is important to the local area simply because it brings the community together in such a time where things seem so divided. Everyone comes together for one reason, and that is to show support to those who have served and those who continue to serve,” Ramos said in an email.
All of the members involved volunteered to participate in the parade after the opportunity was announced. Ramos said that the airmen are eager to show support for local veterans and the community.
“I hope this event shows two things. First, I hope it shows our airmen the amount of support they have from our community and how much they are appreciated. Second, I hope it shows the local community that we are here for them and that they have our support as well,” Ramos said.