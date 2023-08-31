Lets face it, mornings are tough. And sometimes the only thing that can make them better is a little caffeine pick-me up, or two … or three!
Everyone has their own routine, and with dozens of drive-thru options to choose from we thought it might be worth giving our best local coffee shops a shout out. Admittedly, these recommendations only cover the Yuba-Sutter region, more specifically within the confines of Yuba City and Marysville. This is primarily due to the whereabouts and commuting habits of our local reporters, but we would love to hear more from our readers about some of the more “out-of-the-way” places and spots within Colusa County as well.
1. Bridge Coffee Co. - 101 Clark Ave, Yuba City
I stumbled upon this Yuba City gem a few years back after getting my haircut at Studio Moxxy.
I’d made a habit of following my salon appointments with a quick meditative session at Saint Isidore's Catholic Church, but when the Lord told me it was time to imbibe, I quickly obeyed.
And boy was He right. Apparently the path to Heaven isn't a stairway, it's a Bridge. I was instantly intrigued by the shop’s hand-crafted blends and artisan offerings. Here, coffee isn't just a beverage, it's a way of life. My go-to order is usually the London Fog or a Lavender Latte, but some of their refreshers and mixers have also been quite interesting. My daughter likes the smoothies here but they tend to separate a little too fast for me.
This shop also offers a great selection of croissants, bagels, scones, and pastries and I’m a huge fan of their paninis and sandwiches. This year, I've practically survived off the turkey pesto, whether it be a half or whole order. I used to like it panini style but since they’ve switched breads, I now prefer it cold with all the fixin’s, including avocado, pepperoncinis, tomato, pickle, and onion. Delicious. The ciabatta can be a bit tough and bulky, so I typically opt for sourdough slices.
2. Steele House Coffee - 437 Center St, Yuba City
Steele House Coffee has always held a special place in my heart and I absolutely adore the Steele family. I've had countless meetings and rendezvous here and it's our go-to spot whenever we hit up Plumas Street. From its inception, I have always favored their green flower matcha drink and there is no other shop since that can come close to matching it … unless you want to drive over an hour to the Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe in Chico or Sacramento.
The German mocha, banana milkshakes, and butter beer are also great options and I'm always up for trying one of their new mixers or monthly specials. As an added bonus, Steele House also has one of the most scrumptious and reasonably priced “bagel with lox” options in town complete with an artichoke spinach spread, smoked salmon, onions, and dill.
3. Brick Coffee House Cafe - 316 D St, Marysville.
Despite what Pink Floyd might say, this Marysville gathering place is not just another brick in the wall. Known as one of the most popular hubs on D Street, the Brick is basically a coffee shop turned restaurant with the ambiance of a streetside cafe.
I first discovered this place around seven years ago with a dearly departed friend by the name of Richard Foote. After serving as a judge for one particularly chilly Bok Kai Parade, Foote suggested we warm up at the Brick and treated me to one of the best lasagnas I’d ever had. Unfortunately, this particular dish is no longer offered, however I have never gone wrong with one of their freshly made scones or a hearty Don sandwich.
Pro tip: Be sure to consult with your server on the sweetness level or available additives to your beverage for the best possible outcome.
4. Bottoms Up Espresso - 705 10th St. Marysville
OK, so this one might seem a tad controversial and I’m sure there are plenty of readers who will scoff at me for including this but hear me out. When I’m coming into work, I typically have two options: either wait a ridiculously long time in the Starbucks drive-thru for an overpriced commercial beverage at a building that is incredibly difficult to access for whatever reason, or swing into Bottoms Up where the prices are decent, the servers are pretty, and the wait is nearly non-existent.
So yes, I tried this spot out of both curiosity and convenience and I was pleasantly surprised. I haven’t been as explorative of the menu as I usually am with other places, but I really like their Blonde Monkey and other white coffee options.Their breakfast burrito is also pretty good, but I usually go for a bacon and cheese bagel with cream cheese or sometimes the pepperoni bagel.
5. Starbucks - anywhere, it's all the same
Yes, no list of coffee places would be complete without Starbucks and while I may try and avoid this franchise at all costs I still can't help but appreciate its caramel frappuccino and cake pops. I used to like some of their warm sandwich options too, but I believe those are primarily reserved for the lunch menu.
And yes, I am aware of the current pop-star sensation here known as Dutch Bros. Coffee. Perhaps someday I will pull up on this spot when the lines aren't 20 minutes deep and filled with a questionable amount of pickup trucks. Until then, this is my list and I’m sticking to it.
Honorable mention
This isn’t technically a “coffee shop,” but I did feel like the coffee drink or smoothie at My Boba Spot in Yuba City was worth mentioning for those that like dessert-style drinks. Get this with either egg pudding or cream cheese as an add-in and you might be pleasantly surprised. Enjoy!