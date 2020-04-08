The Yuba-Sutter Transit system made changes for ridership to protect passengers and transit employees from the spread of coronavirus.
– Rides are now for essential activities only, meaning all passengers must have a destination and will not be allowed to travel more than one transit loop without exiting the bus first. Also a limit of 10 passengers will be allowed any local fixed-route trip, according to a news release.
– When entering and exiting any bus, passengers must use the rear door so as not to approach the driver. A quick release barrier strap has been installed across the aisle on all local fixed-route buses to remind passengers of the boarding and exiting procedure.
– On Dial-A-Ride buses there will be a limit of two unrelated passengers – and maximum of four on any one trip.
– Pursuant to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, Yuba-Sutter Transit recommends all passengers wear cloth face coverings in public settings and to practice social distancing to the extent possible at all times.
“Our aggressive vehicle cleaning schedule and staff education efforts continue, but we still need the cooperation of passengers and employees alike to proactively protect themselves and others through such common sense steps as staying home when they are sick; covering their cough or sneeze; avoiding the touching of their face; and frequent hand washing,” Y-S transit said in a statement.
For more information, residents can call the Yuba-Sutter Transit administrative office at 634-6880, or send an email to info@yubasuttertransit.com. One can also register for any updates at https://www.yubasuttertransit.com by clicking on transit news; stay-informed; and inputting the needed information.