The jury trial of a Marysville man charged with sexual abuse of a minor has been pushed back to April after the defendant’s attorney informed the court that he had been in contact with someone possibly exposed to the coronavirus.
Adrian Angel, 35, is on trial for continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and an allegation of substantial sexual conduct. The alleged incidents took place several years ago, but the victim reported them to law enforcement in April 2019. On Thursday, the district attorney’s office rested its case. The defense was set to begin its case on Tuesday.
In a memo submitted to the court on Monday, Joseph Martin said that he possibly had been exposed to the coronavirus after spending time with a family member over the weekend who attended church with five people who had tested positive for the coronavirus, according to court documents.
Martin said in the letter that neither he or the person he was in contact with have shown any symptoms of the virus.
Yuba County Superior Court Judge Debra Givens ordered that jurors not be present in court on Tuesday morning to allow both parties to discuss options. Givens stated in the order sent to both parties that she was concerned that Martin personally appeared in the courthouse to file his memo, according to court documents.
On Tuesday morning, Angel appeared in court and Martin was present via telephone. A hearing was scheduled for April 3 to re-assess the status of the situation with the jury trial tentatively scheduled to resume on April 7 at 9 a.m., according to Yuba County Deputy District Attorney Ashley Tuft.