Raising the region’s COVID-19 death toll to 250, two COVID-19 deaths were reported by county officials on Thursday – both unvaccinated.
A Sutter County resident in their early 80s who was not vaccinated and an unvaccinated Yuba County resident in their mid 60s were the latest deaths, according to officials.
While the information was publicly made available Thursday, the actual deaths of the two individuals most likely happened days or weeks prior – this applies to all COVID-related deaths reported to the Appeal by county officials.
“It’s important to note … that the COVID-19 deaths we report to you may not have happened just a day or two earlier,” Russ Brown, Media and Community Relations coordinator for Yuba County, said in an email to the Appeal. “The information reaches that county at the time of confirmation that a reported death is indeed COVID-19 related, even though the death could have occurred in the past few days, few weeks or few months. The reason for such a delay is that we have to rely on the process used to be certain these deaths are reported accurately, which means there needs to be time to review the obtained information to ensure a death meets the criteria to be determined as a COVID-19 death.”
As of Wednesday, 90.28 percent of all COVID-related deaths in the Yuba-Sutter region have been among the unvaccinated.
With the inclusion of 5 to 11-year-olds who are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, the vaccination rate for the region stands at 51.71 percent. In Sutter County, 55.69 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated and in Yuba County just 46.61 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.
With California now allowing booster shots for all adults 18 and older, the state’s COVID-19 vaccine scheduling system, MyTurn, is now allowing sign ups for booster shots.
State health officials recently announced that any adult can get a booster shot if it has been six months after their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer shot or two months after the Johnson & Johnson shot.
If you meet the eligibility timeline, you can start scheduling an appointment for a booster shot on MyTurn.Ca.Gov.