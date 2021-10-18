Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported Monday for the Yuba-Sutter region.
One individual was unvaccinated and in their late 70s and the other individual was fully vaccinated and in their early 80s, according to Chuck Smith, public information officer for Sutter County.
As of Monday, there have been 233 total COVID-19 deaths for the area since the beginning of the pandemic.
Also on Monday for the region, there were 43 COVID-related hospitalizations with 11 in the intensive care unit, according to the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 dashboard.
To date, 93.17 percent of COVID-19 deaths in the region since January have been among the unvaccinated and partially vaccinated.