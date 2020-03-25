Two Sutter County residents tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to Yuba-Sutter Public Health. The two new cases bring the total Yuba-Sutter regional case count up to five, with three confirmed cases in Yuba County.
The individuals have been notified and contact investigations were completed, according to a bi-county health press release.
“The two Sutter County residents confirmed with COVID-19 should be a stark wakeup call for all living in both Yuba and Sutter counties, that every household must adhere to all possible precautions to reduce the spread of this virus,” Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said in the statement.
Luu said the cases meet the criteria for community spread, meaning the cases did not stem from recent travel or from contact with people who have lab-confirmed cases. The two cases reinforce Luu’s earlier statements, emphasizing that community spread has been present in the area for several days.
“Community spread is very real here,” Luu said. “Those who ignore the call to stay at home unless conducting essential services (put) everyone they meet at risk.”
To further stop community spread, Luu noted in a video address on Tuesday that while the shelter-in-place order is in effect, community members should not be hosting guests or visitors from other cities and states in their homes.
“...You should limit interaction with non-household members so you don’t inadvertently transmit the COVID-19 virus back and forth,” Luu said in the video statement.
She also recommends people exercise restraint when purchasing items from grocery stores and pharmacies, noting that a week’s supply, rather than a six-month supply is all people should be purchasing at this time.
“Please think of your neighbor, please think of the vulnerable populations, our elders, who really need those things also,” Luu said. “So please be judicious about your shopping.”
The timeline for the duration of the shelter-in-place order was not indicated by Luu. In a press conference Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the order could stay in effect for up to 12 weeks, emphasizing that the next six to eight weeks will be “pivotal” for flattening the curve of new cases.
While the number of coronavirus cases in the Yuba-Sutter area remains relatively low, Monica Arrowsmith, the business development and integration executive for Adventist Health/Rideout hospital said the hospital has been conducting preparedness drills, like setting up a large tent in the emergency room parking lot on Wednesday.
“Adventist Health and Rideout has had its hospital incident command center opened for the past 12 days and has been working diligently on its plans for a potential surge of patients related to COVID-19,” Arrowsmith said in an email.
For more information, visit www.BePreparedYuba.org or www.BePreparedSutter.org. A bi-county call center is also fielding general calls at 749-7700. For information on the state order and state resources, visit COVID19.CA.GOV.