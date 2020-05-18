Two more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Yuba-Sutter on Monday. There have been a total of 68 cases, 40 from Sutter County and 28 from Yuba County.
One person remains hospitalized and is in stable condition, according to Bi-County Health Office Dr. Phuong Luu. The number of deaths related to the coronavirus remains at three and 55 people have recovered.
“I want to emphasize that I do not believe we are in a surge,” Luu said during her Monday briefing. “As I have noted multiple times before, when we expand testing, especially with the OptumServe site, we will identify more cases, and most of these cases are mild.”
Luu reminded residents that COVID-19 crisis should not stop parents from getting their children vaccinated. She said the California Department of Public Health has seen a 40 percent decrease in childhood vaccinations and routine vaccinations.
“This is very, very concerning, because without good routine vaccination, we are exposing these children to preventable diseases such as pertussis, measles, etc.,” Luu said.
The online dashboard that updates the numbers related to COVID-19 in the region can be found at bepreparedyuba.org and bepreparedsutter.org and is updated daily around 4 p.m.