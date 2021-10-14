Two Yuba-Sutter area COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday and both were unvaccinated, according to officials.
One individual was a Yuba County resident who was not vaccinated and in their late 80s, according to Russ Brown, Media and Community Relations coordinator for Yuba County. The other individual was a Sutter County resident who was not vaccinated and in their mid-60s, according to Chuck Smith, public information officer for Sutter County.
Both deaths now put the Yuba-Sutter area COVID-19 death toll at 230. In California, a little more than 70,000 state residents have died due to COVID.
As of Thursday, 43 Yuba-Sutter residents were hospitalized because of COVID and nine were in the intensive care unit, according to the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 dashboard.
As of Wednesday, 58.21 percent of Sutter County residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In Yuba County, 48.86 percent of the population was fully vaccinated against the virus.