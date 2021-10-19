After two COVID-19 deaths were reported Monday for the Yuba-Sutter area, two additional deaths were reported Tuesday by county officials, pushing the virus death toll in the region to 235 since the beginning of the pandemic.
In Yuba County, an unvaccinated individual in their mid-70s was reported to have died, according to Russ Brown, Media and Community Relations coordinator for Yuba County.
In Sutter County, a partially vaccinated person in their early 80s was reported Tuesday to have died, according to Chuck Smith, public information officer for Sutter County.
There were 44 reported COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday with 10 in the intensive care unit, according to the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 dashboard.
As of Tuesday, unvaccinated and partially vaccinated individuals have made up 92.8 percent of all COVID hospitalizations in the area since January.